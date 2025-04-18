BALIK PULAU, April 18 — A double-storey terrace house on Jalan Kelicap here was discovered to be a processing facility for ketum juice during a police raid yesterday.

Barat Daya Police Chief ACP Sazalee Adam said the 2.30pm raid led to the arrest of two men, aged 40 and 42, who were caught red-handed boiling ketum juice at the residence.

He said subsequent checks led to the seizure of two containers holding 600 packets of ketum juice and 15 bundles of ketum leaves weighing 75 kilogrammes, valued at RM3,400, as well as a pot of ketum juice being processed.

“Preliminary investigations showed that the house was rented for the past six months and was used as a ketum processing site.

“Both suspects were unemployed and believed to be engaged in full-time ketum processing and distribution.

“Further investigation is ongoing, and we believe there may be other individuals involved who are the masterminds behind these two suspects,” he said at a press conference held at the scene today.

Sazalee said a packet of ketum juice was sold for RM5, and the syndicate could earn up to RM6,000 a month, with its market primarily being in the Barat Daya district. — Bernama