BUKIT MERTAJAM, April 18 — Police busted a drug trafficking syndicate by arresting five local men with syabu and heroin worth RM155,010 and seizing various items including seven vehicles worth RM860,350, during a series of raids in Penang yesterday.

Penang police chief Datuk Hamzah Ahmad said the state Narcotics Crime Investigation Department (JSJN) had launched a planned operation from 1.30pm to 2.45pm and raided five locations before arresting five suspects aged between 33 and 50.

“In the first roadside raid in Permatang Pauh, police arrested two men and seized heroin weighing 251 grams (g) along with syabu 106g before being guided by them to an area near the location. Police then seized 21 packets of heroin weighing 9,485g, one greenish plastic packet with the inscription “Chinese Pin Wei” containing syabu (1,030 g) and four packets of syabu weighing 409g,” he said in a statement today.

He said follow-up action had been taken with police conducting separate raids and arresting three more men in the parking area of a supermarket in Seberang Jaya and Bukit Tambun, near here.

Hamzah said the results of investigations and intelligence conducted found that the syndicate had been actively carrying out drug trafficking activities since the middle of last year and was believed to be living a luxurious life as a result of these illegal activities.

He said the syndicate is believed to have procured drug supplies from neighbouring countries before packaging them in small quantities and selling them to buyers in the local market.

Hamzah said preliminary investigations also found that the 33-year-old man who was initially arrested was the head of the syndicate and worked as a trader while others worked as security guard, goat-farm keeper, grab driver and while the other does not work.

Following the arrest of the five men, he said police seized various items including jewellery, luxury designer watches and seven vehicles including luxury vehicles such as Toyota Vellfire, Honda CR-V, Mercedes-Benz and Mazda, all worth RM860,350.

“Urine screening tests found that two of them tested positive for drugs and checks also found that three suspects had past records related to crime as well as drugs,” he said.

All of them would be remanded for seven days until April 24 to assist investigations under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952. — Bernama