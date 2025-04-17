KUALA LUMPUR, April 17 — A Malaysian Facebook user alleged his profile was impersonated and used to post a remark insulting His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia.

The user, whose profile name is Cayson Goh, denied making the remark, adding that he has lodged a police report over the alleged identity theft.

He claimed the impersonation first began in March, when a fake profile using his identity was allegedly used to promote online gambling services.

“But this time, they’ve gone too far — it’s truly disrespectful — they used my image again to create a Facebook account and insult His Majesty the King, whom we all deeply respect,” Goh wrote on his profile.

“Honestly, I don’t understand where they get the audacity to do something like this. The police have already started an investigation and I hope all of them will be brought to court,” he added.

In a subsequent post, Goh pointed out key differences between his profile and the fake, noting that his was verified by Meta while the other was not.

He also noted that his profile has nearly 4,000 friends/followers while the fake has 11.

The remark reportedly began surfacing online earlier today and gained prominence after politicians such as Umno Youth Chief Datuk Dr Akmal Saleh highlighted it to their followers.