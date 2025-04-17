KUANTAN, April 17 — Police found 468.3 kilogrammes (kg) of crystal meth worth RM15 million in a four-wheel drive vehicle (4WD) abandoned at Kilometre 211 (KM211) of the East Coast Highway 1 (LPT1), parked in the direction headed towards Kuantan on Tuesday.

Pahang police chief Datuk Seri Yahaya Othman said the vehicle was found by the Bukit Aman Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department (JSPT) during Op Utama Zon Timur conducted between 10 am and 1 pm.

He said that during the operation, the highway patrol received information that a white Mitsubishi Triton vehicle was going against the flow of traffic.

“Acting on the information, the highway patrol scoured the LPT and discovered the vehicle (abandoned) on a road shoulder with its doors locked, without a driver or passengers,” he said at the Pahang contingent police headquarters here today.

Yahaya said that an inspection of the rear and inside of the vehicle led to the discovery of 22 black plastic bags containing 440 packages, labelled ‘Chinese Pin Wei,’ which were filled with clear crystal chunks suspected to be methamphetamine.

“Efforts to track down the vehicle’s owner are still underway and we urge drivers who have dashboard camera recordings of the incident to come forward to assist in the investigation,” he also said, adding that the case is being investigated under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952. — Bernama