IPOH, April 16 — Gunung Semanggol assemblyman Razman Zakaria has been suspended from the Perak State Assembly for six months, effective today.

The suspension followed a motion tabled by DAP’s Bercham assemblyman Ong Boon Piow, who accused Razman of making slanderous and racially charged remarks during the previous sitting.

The motion was seconded by Umno’s Rungkup assemblyman Datuk Shahrul Zaman Yahya.

The decision was endorsed after the majority of State Assembly members in today’s sitting supported the motion, which upheld the findings of the Rights and Privileges Committee.

Razman, who is also the Perak PAS commissioner, had been referred to the committee over a statement made during the December 2 assembly sitting.

In the statement, he alleged that Malaysian citizens had raised Chinese national flags during an event in Teluk Intan on October 24.

The referral to the committee was initiated on December 4.