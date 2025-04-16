PUTRAJAYA, April 16 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim held a bilateral meeting with China’s President Xi Jinping at the Seri Perdana Complex here today.

Xi and his delegation arrived at the Prime Minister’s official residence at 5.05 pm, where they were warmly received by Anwar with a cultural performance by the National Academy of the Arts, Heritage and Culture ( ASWARA) and then signed the guest book before proceeding to a closed-door meeting.

Also present to enliven the welcoming ceremony was a group of students from Sekolah Kebangsaan Putrajaya Presint 16 (2) who greeted “Welcome to Malaysia” in Mandarin.

Among those present were Deputy Prime Ministers Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof.

Other ministers in attendance were Transport Minister Anthony Loke Siew Fook, Economy Minister Datuk Seri Rafizi Ramli and Housing and Local Government Minister Nga Kor Ming.

Also in attendance including Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan, Investment, Trade and Industry (MITI) Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz, Science, Technology and Innovation Minister Chang Lih Kang, Higher Education Minister Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abd Kadir.

Anwar and Xi are expected to discuss ways to invigorate bilateral cooperation as well as exchange views on regional and international issues of mutual interest.

This visit marks Xi’s second official visit to Malaysia in 12 years, after the last visit in 2013, amidst challenging geopolitical and geoeconomic scenarios.

The Chinese President expected that the visit would further deepen the traditional friendship and strengthen political mutual trust between the two nations.

Both leaders are also expected to witness the exchange of Memorandum of Understanding (Mou), agreements, and notes between Malaysia and China, followed by an official dinner hosted by Anwar in honour of Xi.

Earlier, Xi was accorded a state welcoming ceremony followed by an audience with His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia, at Istana Negara and attended a state banquet with the King.

Xi’s three-day state visit to Malaysia started yesterday at the invitation of Sultan Ibrahim.

The visit was part of the Chinese President’s first State Visit series this year, which also includes Vietnam and Cambodia.

As the current Chair of ASEAN and the Country Coordinator for ASEAN-China Dialogue Relations, Malaysia reaffirmed its commitment to advancing the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between ASEAN and China through dialogue, mutual trust, and people-centred initiatives.

Malaysia and China established diplomatic relations on May 31, 1974, and commemorated the 50th anniversary of this milestone last year.

Since 2009, China has remained Malaysia’s largest trading partner for 16 consecutive years.

In 2024, total trade between the two countries was valued at RM484.12 billion, accounting for 16.8 per cent of Malaysia’s total global trade of RM2.879 trillion. — Bernama

