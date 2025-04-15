TANGKAK, April 15 — A 70-year-old man here was tricked into parting with RM445,000 in cash and valuables for a non-existent spiritual healing session after his family was said to be afflicted by spirits.

Tangkak police chief Superintendent Roslan Mohd Talib said a report was lodged after he was alleged to have been duped by a traditional spiritual healer yesterday.

“The victim, whose family is said to be troubled by spirits, was offered traditional treatment services by the male suspect in return for cash and jewellery estimated to be worth RM445,000.

“The cash and jewellery were handed over to the suspect between March and April,” he said in a statement here.

Roslan said initial investigations showed that the victim initially trusted the suspect’s abilities in spiritual healing as he was an acquaintance.

He said the case is being investigated under Section 420 of the Penal Code for cheating.

“We would like to remind the public to be alert and to avoid circumstances where they can be easily deceived,” he said.