KUALA LUMPUR, April 15 — The passing of Tun Abdullah Ahmad Badawi last night is a profound loss to the nation, and his contributions will always be remembered by all Malaysians.

In immediate response upon receiving the sad news, Chief Ministers and Menteri Besar extended their condolences to the family of the former Prime Minister via Facebook.

Melaka Chief Minister Datuk Seri Ab Rauf Yusoh said the fifth Prime Minister, affectionately known as ‘Pak Lah’, will always be remembered as a humble leader.

“Personally, I am deeply affected by the passing of this statesman, whose leadership left a lasting impact on Umno in particular, and Malaysians and the country in general.

“The era of Pak Lah’s leadership as the Father of Human Capital Development, and his advocacy of Islam Hadhari will continue to be remembered and cherished by all Malaysians. The state of Melaka mourns the passing of this esteemed statesman,” he said.

Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari prayed that Abdullah’s soul be placed among the righteous.

“Pak Lah’s passing is a great loss for all of us. May Allah SWT place his soul among the faithful, insya-Allah,” he said.

Perlis Menteri Besar Mohd Shukri Ramli said among Abdullah’s major legacies is the establishment of the five Economic Development Corridors, particularly the Northern Corridor Economic Region (NCER) during his tenure.

“To this day, these corridors play an important role in spurring local economic activities and contribute to the country’s economic growth,” he said.

Pahang Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail also extended his condolences to Abdullah’s family and prayed that his soul be blessed with mercy and placed among the righteous.

PAS president Tan Sri Abdul Hadi Awang said Abdullah would be remembered as a calm and courteous figure who brought a moderate approach to his administration.

“May Allah SWT bestow His mercy upon his soul, forgive his sins, accept his good deeds, and place him among His faithful and righteous servants,” said Abdul Hadi.

Meanwhile, PAS secretary-general Datuk Seri Takiyuddin Hassan, in a statement, said that Abdullah would remain etched in the nation’s history and in the hearts of its people as a dignified leader who was upright, gentlemanly, service-oriented, and held in high regard by all.

“May Allah SWT shower His mercy and forgiveness upon Tun Abdullah’s soul and place him among the faithful and righteous.

“PAS also conveys our condolences to his family members and relatives, and prays that they remain strong and patient during this difficult time,” he said.

Tun Abdullah passed away at the National Heart Institute (IJN) here at 7.10pm yesterday. He was 85.

Born on Nov 26, 1939, in Bayan Lepas, Penang, Abdullah served as Malaysia’s Prime Minister from Oct 31, 2003, to April 3, 2009, following the resignation of Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad. — Bernama