IPOH, April 15 — The Sultan of Perak, Sultan Nazrin Shah, today said that the nation seems to be drifting further away from unity as racial and religious issues are increasingly sensationalised.

In his speech at the opening of the Perak state legislative assembly at the Perak Darul Ridzuan Building, Sultan Nazrin said some individuals are exploiting these issues to gain recognition as champions of their community or faith.

His Majesty said these matters are being deliberately magnified and manipulated, risking the triggering of wider tensions.

“The recent relocation of the Dewi Sri Pathrakaliaman Temple in Kuala Lumpur — undertaken to make way for the construction of a mosque, continues to echo in public discourse.

“Although a long-standing impasse spanning over a decade was ultimately resolved through dialogue and mutual understanding among the involved parties, certain quarters persist in sensationalising the issue.

“What had been settled amicably is now being stirred, debated, and politicised in ways that unsettle public sentiment,” he said.

He also expressed deep concern over hate-driven politics, which he said has become a favoured tactic in the current political landscape.

He pointed out the nation may face a future where its people are divided, harbouring hatred and animosity towards each other.

“The seeds of hatred are being sown across the nation, eroding our moral compass and diminishing our empathy when dealing with those who hold differing views.

“It is apparent that the culture of slander is becoming more rampant, with a growing acceptance of actions that seek to demean and disgrace political opponents.

“The values of human decency and humanity seem to be fading away, and the truth itself appears to have lost its value and significance,” he said.

Sultan Nazrin added that peace is not something that simply falls into place and should not be taken for granted.

“Peace is the hard-won result of the struggles and sacrifices of those who came before us and who toiled to preserve this nation’s stability and prosperity,” he said.

He urged the public to be vigilant by choosing to meet challenges not with hostility or provocation, but with wisdom and a steadfast commitment to peaceful resolution.

He said a prime example of this spirit was seen during the gas pipeline explosion incident in Putra Heights.

“In a profound act of solidarity, the leaders of Masjid Al-Falah in Subang Jaya and the Sri Maha Kaliamman Temple on Jalan Putra Harmoni opened the doors of their respective houses of worship to victims and emergency responders — offering refuge, regardless of race or religion.

“In a deeply moving gesture, the temple even welcomed Muslims to perform their prayers within its premise.

“Such conduct speaks volumes. It rekindles hope and soothes our collective unease about inter-ethnic relations in this country.

“In truth, ordinary Malaysians are unclouded by divisive political rhetoric and are more than capable of living together in harmony and mutual respect,” he said

Sultan Nazrin also said that the health service plays a vital, often unspoken role in uniting Malaysia’s diverse society, bridging differences in ethnicity, faith, culture, language, and social standing.

“In our hospitals, we have never heard of a doctor refusing to treat a patient because of different religion, race, or economic status.

“Nor have we heard of patients questioning the origin of a blood to be transfused, whether the donor is Muslim, Hindu, Christian, Buddhist, or from a different social or economic status,” he said.

He also noted shared sorrow is a common sight in times of loss within a hospital ward.

“Medical staff and fellow patients alike, regardless of background or how recently they met the deceased, often feel the weight of grief and some even shedding tears.

“This quiet compassion reflects the human spirit that binds us all, often more powerfully than any policy or programme can,” he said.

“Indeed, hospital wards can be viewed as classrooms, a profound space of learning for all, whether king or citizen, president or minister, imam or priest, judge or lawyer, lecturer or teacher, police officer or soldier, pilot or taxi driver, farmer or fisherman,” he added.

He said these spaces teach us the true meaning of divinity, servanthood, shared humanity, and the essence of compassion, empathy, unity — not as something imposed, but as something that naturally arises from the human heart.