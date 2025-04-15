KUALA LUMPUR, April 15 — Leaders from various political parties gathered with Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim at the National Mosque today to pay their final respects to the late Tun Abdullah Ahmad Badawi.

Former prime ministers Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob and Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin were seen arriving earlier, accompanied by their respective party members. They have stayed to accompany Anwar.

Their predecessors Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad and Datuk Seri Najib Razak were also previously present for the wake.

Anwar had arrived around 1pm with his daughter, Nurul Izzah Anwar, and Cabinet members.

Also present were MCA president Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong, Johor Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi, and Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari.

Among other notable guests who arrived earlier in the morning were Sultan Mizan Zainal Abidin of Terengganu, Melaka governor Tun Mohd Ali Mohd Rustam, and Sabah governor Tun Musa Aman.

Malaysia Army personnel carrying the coffin of the late former prime minister Tun Abdullah Ahmad Badawi during the state funeral ceremony at Masjid Negara on April 15, 2025. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

Sarawak Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Openg also paid his respects, along with Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain, Federal Criminal Investigation Department director Datuk Seri Mohd Shuhaily Mohd Zain, Kuala Lumpur mayor Datuk Seri Dr Maimunah Mohd Sharif, former Sabah chief minister Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal, former Selangor Umno liaison committee chairman Tan Sri Noh Omar, and Tan Sri Annuar Musa.

Other well-known figures in attendance included comedian Harith Iskander, Capital A Berhad chief executive Tan Sri Tony Fernandes, Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor, actress Tan Sri Michelle Yeoh, cyclist Datuk Azizulhasni Awang, singer Datuk Ramli Sarip, and lawyer Datuk Zaid Ibrahim.

Funeral prayers are scheduled to take place after the Zuhur prayers.

The burial will follow at the Heroes’ Mausoleum.