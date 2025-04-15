KUALA LUMPUR, April 15 — Statesman Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad today paid his last respects to his successor, the late Tun Abdullah Ahmad Badawi at the National Mosque here.

Formerly critical of Abdullah, Dr Mahathir today hailed the late politician’s leadership and willingness to step aside peacefully when his time was up.

“He took over as prime minister after I resigned. And when he became prime minister, he led the 2004 general election with one of the most remarkable victories in history, securing 90 per cent of the vote for the government.

“That was the greatest success,” the nonagenarian told reporters here.

Dr Mahathir noted that Abdullah faced many challenges during his time in office, which contributed to a weaker performance for Barisan Nasional (BN) in the 12th general election (GE12) in 2008.

However, he praised Abdullah for willing to step aside and handing over the premiership to Datuk Seri Najib Razak when the results were less favourable and calls for his resignation grew.

“That was the Malaysian way. When we retire, we leave peacefully, without conflict, and pass the leadership to our successor.

“If this practice continues, God willing, Malaysia will remain a strong and stable nation. This was the example set by Tun Abdullah,” he added after exiting the mosque's main prayer hall.

Dr Mahathir arrived around 11.15am and was accompanied by his son, Datuk Seri Mukhriz Mahathir.

He was greeted by Abdullah's son-in-law, Khairy Jamaluddin at the main prayer hall entrance.

Dr Mahathir spent about 10 minutes and offering a prayer before Abdullah's casket.

Abdullah had served as Malaysia’s Prime Minister from October 31, 2003 to April 3, 2009, following the resignation of Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad. Dr Mahathir has since left BN.