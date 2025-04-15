KUALA LUMPUR, April 15 — Former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak was seen at the National Mosque this morning to pay his final respects to his predecessor Tun Abdullah Ahmad Badawi.

Clad in a black suit and songkok, Najib entered the main prayer hall through the back entrance used by mosque officials, avoiding media attention.

He was escorted by Federal Reserve Unit personnel and stood briefly before Abdullah’s casket, offering a short prayer.

Najib then greeted members of his predecessor’s family before exiting the hall through the same door.

Earlier, Najib obtained permission from the High Court to leave prison temporarily to attend the funeral proceedings.

This morning, Najib’s lead defence lawyer Tan Sri Muhammad Shafee Abdullah said Najib has been given clearance to temporarily leave the 1MDB trial to pay his last respects, suggesting that his client leave at 10.15am.