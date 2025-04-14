KUALA LUMPUR, April 14 — Minister of Investment, Trade and Industry Datuk Seri Tengku Zafrul Abdul Aziz said today that Malaysia has yet to receive a response regarding a meeting date with top US trade representatives in Washington.

Putrajaya has been pushing for bilateral talks with the Trump administration after US President Donald Trump imposed steep import tariffs on Malaysia.

The government has stated it would not retaliate, preferring to seek an amicable solution as it works to assemble senior diplomats to send an envoy by the end of April.

“Our team in Washington has already engaged them, especially those in the USTR. I have already written through our office in Washington and the embassy for us to meet with our counterparts in the USTR and the Secretary of Trade, but we haven’t gotten a date,” Tengku Zafrul told reporters here.

“However, discussions have started at the senior levels,” he added.

