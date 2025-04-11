KUALA LUMPUR, April 11 — Malaysia hopes Chinese President Xi Jinping’s state visit next week will pave the way for stronger bilateral and trade relations between the two nations.

Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil said Malaysia also expects people-to-people ties with China to be further enhanced.

“This is a great honour for Malaysia and I believe that we have a lot of opportunities that we can discuss, strengthen and build on the past achievements, as well as future opportunities,” he said at a doorstop session after attending the Asean-China Media and Think Tank Forum 2025 here today.

The forum was opened by Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof earlier today, with Deputy Communications Minister Teo Nie Ching and Xinhua News Agency Chief Editor Lyu Yansong among those present.

Earlier this week, Fahmi, who is the Madani Government spokesperson, announced that Xi will undertake a three-day state visit to Malaysia from April 15.

This will be Xi’s second visit to Malaysia. During his first visit in October 2013, Malaysia and China elevated their relations to the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

Describing China as an important trading partner, Fahmi said that with Malaysia chairing Asean this year, there will be much to discuss, and the country looks forward to welcoming the Chinese President.

In response to questions on global geopolitical tensions, Fahmi reiterated that as a sovereign nation, Malaysia holds firm to its principles and policies in managing relationships with other countries.

“Malaysia, as a sovereign nation, of course, has its own principles and we have our policies that guide our relations with other countries and we stand guided, especially with some of our commitments as part of Zopfan (Zone of Peace, Freedom and Neutrality) and also within Asean. We stand guided by that,” he said.

He added that while globalisation continues to face challenges, especially with the recent tariff announcements by US President Donald Trump, Malaysia, as a trading nation, remains committed to building stronger and closer trade relations with all countries.

Earlier, Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof opened the Asean-China Media and Think Tank Forum 2025.

Also in attendance were Communications Ministry Secretary-General Datuk Mohamad Fauzi Md Isa, Bernama Chairman Datuk Seri Wong Chun Wai, Bernama Chief Executive Officer Datin Paduka Nur-ul Afida Kamaludin and Bernama Editor-in-Chief Arul Rajoo Durar Raj.

Jointly organised by Bernama and Xinhua News Agency under the theme “Strengthening Asean-China Cooperation”, the one-day event drew over 200 participants, including influential media leaders, representatives, senior government officials and experts from across the Asean region and China, to deepen engagement in the ever-evolving media landscape. — Bernama