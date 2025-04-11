SHAH ALAM, April 11 — The police have opened an investigation paper into a viral video showing a snatch theft incident in front of a supermarket in Setia Alam, here yesterday.

Shah Alam police chief ACP Mohd Iqbal Ibrahim said the victim, a 35-year-old businessman, lodged a report at 2.08pm yesterday claiming he was mugged after shopping at the 99 Speedmart supermarket, Setia Alam near here.

“According to the report, the incident occurred when a man riding a red Yamaha 135 LC motorcycle approached him and his wife. The suspect claimed he had crashed into the front of the victim’s car, causing damage.

“This prompted the victim to get out of the car to inspect the damage. While doing so, the suspect suddenly snatched a necklace, worth about RM11,000, the victim was wearing from behind and fled the scene,” Mohd Iqbal said in a statement today.

The case is being investigated under Section 392 of the Penal Code for robbery.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is urged to contact Investigating Officer Insp Muhammad Naqiuddin Nawawi at 012-384 8103 to assist with the investigation. — Bernama