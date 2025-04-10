KUCHING, April 10 — Two men died in a four-vehicle crash at Jalan Tun Jugah, in front of Gala City, here just after midnight today, while a teenage girl was seriously injured and two others suffered minor injuries.

Acting Kuching police chief Supt Merbin Lisa said the accident occurred around 12.40am when a car driven by a 37-year-old man heading from the city centre towards Kuching International Airport (KIA) went out of control and veered into the opposite lane, colliding with another vehicle.

“The second car, driven by a 40-year-old man and carrying a 14-year-old female passenger, was travelling from KIA towards the city.

“Shortly after the initial collision, a third car driven by a 25-year-old man from the Kenyalang flyover direction crashed into the first vehicle, which had come to a stop in the middle of the road,” said Merbin in a statement.

He said the impact also struck the driver and passenger of the second car, who were attempting to assist the first driver.

“The third car then spun out of control and hit a fourth vehicle parked at the roadside.

“The fourth vehicle was driven by a 36-year-old man who had stopped to help the victims.

“Both the drivers of the first and second vehicles died at the scene,” said Merbin.

The teenage passenger sustained serious injuries and is receiving treatment at the Sarawak General Hospital emergency unit, while the drivers of the third and fourth vehicles sustained minor injuries.

Police are investigating the case under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.

Those with information on the crash are urged to contact Traffic investigating officer Insp Muhammad Amirul Azami Ahmad Rasol on 016-8593994 or 082-259900, or head to the nearest police station.

Merbin added that motorists should drive responsibly and comply with road regulations to prevent such tragedies. — The Borneo Post