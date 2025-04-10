NIBONG TEBAL, April 10 — Police have recorded statements from two more Maktab Rendah Sains MARA (MRSM) students here in relation to a bullying incident, the video of which recently went viral on social media.

Seberang Perai Selatan police deputy chief DSP Mohd Norazmi Abd Ghapar said that this brings the total number of students whose statements have been recorded to seven.

“At this point, police believe that seven Form Three students are involved in the incident, including the victim and the person who recorded it.

“Police are currently completing the investigation paper before submitting it to the Deputy Public Prosecutor’s office for further action,” he told Bernama when contacted today.

Asked if police would record statements from other parties, Mohd Norazmi said that the current focus is on the students suspected to be involved in the incident.

The incident occurred at an MRSM in Seberang Perai Selatan last year and the case is being investigated under Section 323 of the Penal Code. — Bernama