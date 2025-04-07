TAPAH, April 7 — The management of Maktab Rendah Sains Mara (MRSM) will take action by suspending those involved in the video that went viral today showing a student being bullied by his peers.

Majlis Amanah Rakyat (MARA) chairman Datuk Dr Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki said that the action of suspending the students, whether guilty or not, was taken to prevent any disruption to the investigation process that will be conducted by the MRSM Disciplinary Committee (JDM).

“I request that the report from this investigation be submitted to the MARA central authority for appropriate action to be taken.

“Yes, because we do not want to interfere with any investigations after that. If it happened, we will not compromise ... to the extent of expelling them (students) from the institution,” he said.

Asyraf Wajdi said this when met after the launching ceremony of the Barisan Nasional’s (BN) by-election machinery and announcement of the BN candidate for the Ayer Kuning by-election at the Kampung Tersusun Haji Tahir Multipurpose Hall in Temoh, Tapah today.

Meanwhile, Asyraf Wajdi said that his team cannot take a punitive approach before conducting any investigation, and he is confident that the management of the institution will take the matter seriously.

He said that in this matter, his team is very strict and has repeatedly reminded the MRSM community that it will not compromise with any form of bullying culture, be it physical or mental.

“It should not happen in an institution like MRSM, which aims to produce future leaders with high morals, noble manners, and not just academic excellence.

“It is useless to excel academically but have manners and morals that do not reflect true character. That is why in this matter, I often say, “You touch, you go!,” he said.

The one-minute and 32-second video that went viral today showed a group of male students smashing the head and body of another student lying face down on the bed, in addition to being whipped with a belt on the buttocks. — Bernama