KUALA LUMPUR, April 8 — Seven students from a MARA Junior Science College (MRSM) are facing expulsion after being implicated in a bullying case, according to Majlis Amanah Rakyat (MARA) chairman Datuk Dr Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki.

Asyraf said on Facebook today that a disciplinary committee found two students had physically assaulted a peer, while five others were complicit in the incident, and all have been recommended for expulsion.

“I do not agree with giving them a second chance,” he said, reaffirming his firm stance against bullying in MARA institutions under the principle of #YouTouchYouGo.

“There is zero tolerance and no room for bullies or any form of bullying culture in any MARA educational institution (IPMA), including MRSM. It does not matter whose children they are — whether they belong to a Tan Sri, a Datuk, or influential individuals — if they are involved in bullying, stern and uncompromising action will be taken,” he added.

Asyraf also stated that appeals against the disciplinary decision would not be considered.

“There is no need to seek an audience with me to appeal. My office will not entertain anyone who violates these basic principles of humanity,” he said.

He revealed that discussions were held yesterday with the MARA director-general to devise strategies to eradicate bullying in its institutions.

Among the proposed measures is the appointment of full-time wardens at MRSM campuses nationwide.

These wardens would be hired on contract and selected through interviews and comprehensive assessments.

Candidates may include retired military or police officers deemed capable of instilling discipline and overseeing character development in student hostels.

Asyraf emphasised that these measures aim to create a safer, value-driven environment for students.

He reiterated that disciplinary actions would apply uniformly, regardless of a student’s background.