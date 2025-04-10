KOTA KINABALU, April 10 — A total of RM177 million in assets, consisting of cash and gold bars, has been seized by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) as part of a probe involving former Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

MACC Chief Commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki revealed that the amount represents the largest seizure recorded by the commission in the first quarter of this year, out of a total of RM483.38 million in assets seized under the MACC Act 2009.

“This RM177 million refers specifically to seizures. Freezing actions under the AMLATFA (Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001) are separate,” he clarified at a press conference today.

He was speaking at the launch of Cakna Rasuah, a MACC programme with the Sabah media, which was also attended by Sabah Journalists Association president Datuk Muguntan Vanar.

Ismail Sabri, the member of parliament for Bera, is being investigated for alleged corruption and money laundering involving the use of funds for the promotion and publicity of the Keluarga Malaysia programme during his tenure from August 2021 to November 2022.

The case is being investigated under the MACC Act 2009 and AMLATFA 2001.

Azam said that during the same period, asset freezes under AMLATFA alone amounted to RM548.97 million.

Forfeitures under the MACC Act 2009, AMLATFA 2001 and the Criminal Procedure Code amounted to RM603,363.29, while compound payments totalled RM412,000.

“During this period, we opened 319 investigation papers, made 401 arrests, and charged 146 individuals. We will continue to resolve these cases, focusing not only on securing charges but also on recovering assets,” he said. — Bernama