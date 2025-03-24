PUTRAJAYA, March 24 — Former Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob has finished giving his statement to the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC), after being quizzed for about five hours on the sixth day today.

The former premier was spotted arriving at the MACC headquarters at 9.54 am before leaving at 3.05 pm.

When asked whether he was required to come again tomorrow to continue the statement recording process, Ismail Sabri simply smiled and replied, “Selamat Hari Raya.”

The Bera Member of Parliament is being investigated over alleged corruption and money laundering involving expenditure and procurement of funds for the promotion and publicity of the Keluarga Malaysia programme during his tenure from August 2021 to November 2022.

The case is being investigated under the MACC Act 2009 and the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001.

Meanwhile, MACC sources said the process of recording Ismail Sabri’s statement has been completed as of today and will continue on a date yet to be set.

On March 3, MACC Chief Commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki said that Ismail Sabri was a suspect in the corruption and money laundering case after MACC discovered about RM170 million in cash, in various currencies, along with 16 kilogrammes of gold bars in a safe house during a raid. — Bernama