KUALA LUMPUR, April 8 — Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri is unlikely to be called by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) in the near future to continue giving his statement regarding the corruption and money laundering case linked to him.

According to Berita Harian (BH), a source from MACC stated that, as of now, the former Prime Minister has not been called for this purpose, although it was previously reported that he would resume his testimony this week.

Last Friday, BH reported that Ismail Sabri’s statement was expected to resume this week, after the Bera MP attended the MACC headquarters seven times for questioning.

The last session, on March 24, lasted five hours, bringing the total testimony to over 30 hours.

BH stated that he is being investigated for corruption and money laundering related to the spending and acquisition of funds for the Keluarga Malaysia programme during his tenure from August 2021 to November 2022.

The case is being investigated under the MACC Act 2009 and the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001.