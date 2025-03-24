PUTRAJAYA, March 24 — Former prime minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob returned to the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) headquarters today for further questioning in connection with an ongoing corruption and money laundering investigation.

According to New Straits Times, the Bera MP, who is a named suspect in the case, arrived at 9.54am as members of the press gathered from 9am to cover the developments.

This marks his sixth day of questioning, with his last session held last Thursday when he was questioned for nearly five hours before leaving at 2.51pm.

According to the report MACC Chief Commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki had previously revealed that a money changer had been arrested as the latest suspect in the case.

The suspect, initially remanded for two days to assist with investigations, was released after reporting heart problems.

The MACC has so far seized RM170 million in cash, in various foreign currencies, and 16kg of gold bullion worth RM7 million.

Additionally, 13 bank accounts containing over RM2 million have been frozen in connection with the probe.

Ismail Sabri had declared his assets to the MACC on February 10 and underwent his first questioning session on February 19.

His subsequent questioning sessions were delayed due to health concerns.

The former prime minister has pledged to cooperate fully with the authorities until the investigation is completed.