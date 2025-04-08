SHAH ALAM, April 8 — Shoppers at the Econsave supermarket in Bandar Puncak Alam were thrown into a momentary panic when a fire broke out on the building’s roof earlier today.

The incident is believed to have occurred around 1pm while there were customers inside.

Selangor Fire and Rescue Department Operations Division assistant director Ahmad Mukhlis Mukhtar said an emergency call was received at 1.14pm.

Two fire engines from the Bestari Jaya and Bukit Jelutong fire stations and 15 firefighters were dispatched to the scene.

“Upon arrival, we found that the fire had affected the supermarket’s roof structure, with flames spreading to an area measuring 400 by 400 square feet,” he said.

“No casualties were reported, and the blaze was quickly brought under control,” Ahmad Mukhlis said in a statement today.

He added that investigations to determine the cause of the fire are currently in progress.

Earlier, photos and videos of the incident went viral on social media, showing shoppers and supermarket staff rushing out of the building after the premises began to fill with smoke.

A Facebook post by the page Teksi Puncak Alam also shared a video of the scene, showing the situation under control, with people gathered outside the building as the emergency alarm sounded.

Meanwhile, a Bernama check at the scene around 4pm found the situation back to normal, with traders and staff allowed to re-enter the premises. — Bernama