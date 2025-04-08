ISKANDAR PUTERI, April 8 — Police have crippled an international drug syndicate following the seizure of RM14.39 million worth of illicit narcotics in several raids here recently.

The raids, led by Bukit Aman Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department (NCID), also uncovered the syndicate’s activities which involves processing and distribution of drugs for the local market, as well as for Singapore and Indonesia.

Bukit Aman NCID acting director Deputy Commissioner Mat Zani @ Mohd Salahuddin Che Ali said the syndicate also had a mini laboratory for processing drugs.

“The first raid on March 27, was carried out by Federal police operatives at 5.35pm on a car at a parking lot of an apartment where a local couple, both aged 28, were arrested,” he said.

He added that a search of the car’s rear passenger seat uncovered a bag containing two slabs believed to contain syabu (crystal methamphetamine), wrapped in transparent plastic and weighing two kilogrammes.

“The raiding team also found six plastic packages containing what is believed to be heroin weighing 3.3kg and a further four slabs of heroin weighing 1.5kg that was wrapped in transparent plastic,” he told reporters during a press conference at the Iskandar Puteri district police headquarters here today.

On the same day, Mat Zaini said that the federal police operatives conducted a second raid on an apartment at 6.15pm where they found 56 plastic packages containing 83kg of ecstasy pills and 69 plastic packages of heroin weighing 31.2kg.

He said that the total value of the drugs seized amounted to RM14,395,111, that could supply the needs of up to 658 addicts.

Mat Zaini said checks revealed that the apartment was rented out for RM2,500 per month and was located in a gated area.

He said the syndicate had been actively carrying out their activities since October last year.

“Investigators managed to identify the male suspect as a drug courier and also drug dealer for the syndicate.

“The couple are believed to have obtained their drug supplies from abroad and were brought into the east coast of the state before being distributed by courier to avoid detection,” he said.

Mat Zaini said the male suspect later tested positive for methamphetamine abuse and had prior records for extortion and criminal intimidation in 2014.

“This suspect was also arrested in Singapore in 2015 and released on February 28 this year following his conviction in a drug case,” he said.

Police have initiated investigations on the suspects under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.