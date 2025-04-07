KUALA LUMPUR, April 7 — The number of flood evacuees at temporary relief centres (PPS) in Johor has risen to 326 this morning, while the situation in Sabah remains unchanged.

In Johor, State Disaster Management Committee (JPBN) chairman Tan Sri Dr Azmi Rohani said the number of evacuees in Batu Pahat increased to 326 people from 108 families as of 8am today, compared to 285 people from 94 families at 4pm yesterday.

He said all the victims, who are residents of Kampung Baharu Sri Gading, are housed at the PPS at Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (SMK) Seri Gading.

“The water level of Sungai Senggarang in Batu Pahat is now at the warning level of 3.35 metres, while Sungai Batu Pahat is at 2.30 metres, which is the alert threshold,” he said in a statement today.

Several districts, including Muar, Segamat, Kluang, Batu Pahat, Tangkak and Kulai, reported rain this morning, while Johor Bahru, Mersing, Pontian and Kota Tinggi were cloudy.

In Sabah, the number of evacuees in Kinabatangan remained at 138 from 30 families this morning, sheltering at the PPS at Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Bukit Garam since last night.

According to a statement from the Sabah JPBN secretariat, four villages have been affected by floods.

On April 2, Kinabatangan, located about 306 kilometres east of Kota Kinabalu, was declared a flood disaster area following continuous rainfall and a rise in river water levels to the danger mark. — Bernama