SUBANG JAYA, April 6 — The ground where the Putra Heights gas pipeline explosion happened will require about 10 days to be stabilised before the Department of Occupational Safety and Health (DOSH) can begin their technical investigation into the incident.

Selangor Police Chief Datuk Hussein Omar Khan said that the area remains highly unstable due to the explosion and is further obstructed by recent heavy rainfall.

“The investigation work has not yet commenced as it is still in the phase of stabilising the ground zero. The ground is highly unstable due to the explosion and is currently waterlogged due to rain,” he told a press conference at the site here.

Hussein also announced a four-phase technical action plan for disaster recovery works.

The first phase saw a temporary diversion of the monsoon drain crossing the Petronas gas pipeline, which was completed today.

This was followed by heat mapping work between 100 and 650 degrees Celsius, covering a 300-metre radius.

Phase two will focus on stabilising ground conditions before excavation works for the exposed gas pipeline and to enable physical evidence gathering to be carried out. There will be ground scanning, soil grading and sheet pile installation.

Phase three will be to facilitate the investigation process by DOSH and the police, to identify the cause of the explosion and the last phase will see inspection, repair, and reconnection processes of the affected gas pipeline supplied by Petronas.