MIRI, April 6 — The Premier of Sarawak Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg has announced a bold and transformative development for Miri, centred around the Padang Kerbau area in the heart of the city.

The project, covering 200 acres, is set to reshape the urban landscape, with the first phased already approved and funded.

Speaking at Ramah Tamah Aidilfitri with Five Parti Pesaka Bersatu Bumiputra (PBB) branches in Miri at a leading hotel here yesterday, Abang Johari revealed that phase one of the proposed development will involve 50 acres to build 200 residential lots.

“A total of RM200 million has been approved to kick-start the project, which aims to create a new, modern, and integrated urban district in central Miri.

“This is not just a housing project; this is our vision to redevelop Miri into a more inclusive, sustainable and liveable city,” he said.

Drawing comparisons with the successful Darul Hana development in Kuching, Abang Johari said Miri is equally deserving of a landmark urban renewal initiative.

“If Kuching can have Darul Hana, Miri can too. This city has long served as the gateway to northern Sarawak, and it’s time we elevate its status with a development that matches its potential,” he said.

Meanwhile, Abang Johari disclosed that a comprehensive 10-year master plan has been drawn up for Beraya, an area between Miri and Niah, envisioning a resort township blending modern living with ecological balance, given its proximity to areas being considered for Unesco heritage recognition.

He outlined that the Beraya township will include an administrative centre, residential housing zones, an international school, commercial zones, hotels, a low-cost housing area, and a marina jetty for yachts and leisure vessels.

The development, he explained, will be implemented in stages, with a clear separation between residential and commercial districts, alongside core infrastructure such as electricity, water and street lighting.

“Beraya is ideally positioned between Miri and Niah. While we aim for growth, we must be mindful not to overdevelop, especially with Niah Cave’s Unesco heritage considerations in play.

“Within the proximity of Niah, we will provide the basic utilities. This will be a balanced, responsible development,” said Abang Johari.

He also mentioned that a convention centre will be incorporated near the residential zones to serve the local and regional population.

“The project will be a joint effort between the state government and private sector investors under a resort township concept. The government will include affordable housing as part of the development, building housing for B40 (group); for other housing, we will work with the private sector,” he added.

Among those present were Deputy Health Minister Datuk Lukanisman Awang Sauni who is also the event’s organising chairman, Sarawak Transport Minister Datuk Seri Lee Kim Shin; Utility and Telecommunication Minister Datuk Seri Julaihi Narawi, State Secretary Datuk Amar Mohamad Abu Bakar Marzuki, Deputy Minister of Utility (Sarawak Energy and Petros) Datuk Ibrahim Baki; Deputy Minister in the Premier’s Department (Labour, Immigration and Project Monitoring) Datuk Gerawat Gala; Deputy Minister of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Datuk Sebastian Ting; Deputy Minister of Women, Childhood and Community Wellbeing Development Datuk Rosey Yunus and Telang Usan assemblyman Datuk Dennis Ngau. — The Borneo Post