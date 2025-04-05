KUALA LUMPUR, April 5 — Traffic on the Kuala Lumpur-Karak Highway (KLK) is heavily congested as people make their way back to the capital after celebrating Hari Raya Aidilfitri in their hometowns.

A Malaysian Highway Authority (LLM) spokesman confirmed that the surge in vehicles has led to a traffic jam of over 20 kilometres, stretching from Karak to Lentang, as of 10.40 am today.

“This was expected. The congestion is expected to continue until tomorrow (Sunday) as people head back to Kuala Lumpur to resume work after Hari Raya Aidilfitri,” he told Bernama.

The spokesman also reported minor congestion on the North-South Expressway (PLUS) for routes E1 and E2 heading towards the capital.

“Traffic is slow on E1 from Permatang Pauh to Perai, from Juru Autocity to the Juru Toll Plaza, and from Taiping to Changkat Jering, with a build up of more than 3.8 km near the Menora Tunnel heading towards Kuala Lumpur.

“On the PLUS Southbound route E2, traffic is slow from Kulai to Sedenak, while the East Coast Expressway (LPT) 1 and 2 remains smooth so far,” he added.

— Bernama