KUALA LUMPUR, April 3 — The Special Malaysia Disaster Assistance and Rescue Team (SMART) has recovered six bodies and found one survivor from the rubble caused by the earthquake in Myanmar’s Sagaing region since Monday.

In a statement yesterday, the National Disaster Management Agency (NADMA) reported that the deceased victims, aged between eight and 56, included three males and three females. The survivor is a 40-year-old man.

“On the third day of the search-and-rescue (SAR) operation, the team focused on two worksites, namely Mozar Quarter and Paramic Monastery.

“Worksites are now showing signs of extreme impact and extreme dead body, and the chances of finding additional survivors are now significantly reduced,” the agency said.

Earlier, Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, who is also National Disaster Management Committee chairman, confirmed that SMART had successfully rescued a survivor who had been trapped beneath the rubble for 72 hours yesterday afternoon.

Today marks the fourth day of SMART’s deployment for its humanitarian mission and SAR efforts in Myanmar. No other foreign teams are currently operating in Sagaing, although reports indicate that an Indonesian SAR team may be deployed soon.

The statement further said that all 50 SMART officers and personnel are in good health, with sufficient food, water and welfare support, despite one team member sustaining minor injuries.

“With rising temperatures, the team has been advised to stay hydrated and take vitamins to prevent heatstroke, which could lead to persistent coughing and difficulty concentrating.

“Having passed the critical 72-hour window, the MAS-01 (SMART) demobilisation plan for will be developed and implemented, with agreement from the relevant authorities, particularly the Local Emergency Management Authority (LEMA),” it said.

Last Friday, a 7.7-magnitude earthquake struck Myanmar, with Mandalay, Bago, Magway, northeastern Shan State, Sagaing, and Naypyidaw being among the worst-affected areas. The tremors also impacted neighbouring Thailand.

On Sunday, two Royal Malaysian Air Force A400M aircraft carrying SMART personnel landed at Naypyidaw International Airport.

The team then travelled 270 kilometres overland to Sagaing to begin their SAR operations. — Bernama