SHAH ALAM, April 3 — A total of 85 houses affected by the gas pipeline fire in Putra Heights, Subang Jaya have been confirmed safe, with residents allowed to return home starting tonight.

Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari said the Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) and utility providers, including Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB), have verified the safety of these homes in Taman Harmoni, adding that water and electricity supply have been restored.

“The District Disaster Management Committee chairman will inform homeowners who can return to their homes starting today.

“We will continue to assess the situation, as JBPM has so far declared around 115 houses safe,” he told a press conference at the Selangor State Secretary (SUK) building here.

Earlier, Petaling district officer Huzunul Khaidil Mohammed said that the owners of 115 affected houses would be allowed to enter their homes in stages starting today for inspection.

Amirudin further said that 308 families, comprising 1,254 victims, have registered with the Social Welfare Department (JKM), with two victims currently receiving treatment at the intensive care units of Kuala Lumpur Hospital and Ampang Hospital due to respiratory issues.

“Some 630 victims from 157 families are staying at two temporary relief centres (PPS), namely at the Putra Heights Mosque Multipurpose Hall and Camelia Hall, while the remaining 624 victims from 151 families are not at the PPS,” he added.

He also urged those wishing to make donations to refrain from using the PPS as a place to leave unnecessary items, as this could result in an excessive buildup of goods.

“We will start implementing control measures at certain locations, especially at the PPS, as we have observed significant overcrowding among visitors.

“JKM will oversee these controls by setting up designated meeting areas to protect the safety, health and privacy of the victims. Access to these areas will be limited to authorised individuals for visitation purposes,” he said.

In addition, Amirudin announced that daily press conferences will be held alternately between him and Selangor police chief Datuk Hussein Omar Khan to address issues related to policies, technical matters and crime. — Bernama