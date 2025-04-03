SHAH ALAM, April 2 — Families affected by the recent fire disaster in Putra Heights will begin receiving financial aid starting Monday as part of the state government’s ongoing recovery efforts, Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari announced today.

He announced that financial assistance would be prioritised for families whose homes were completely destroyed, followed by those with partial damage. He assured all affected individuals that aid would be distributed in stages.

According to state officials, the funds will be disbursed through the relevant local agencies, with beneficiaries required to submit necessary documentation to facilitate the process. The aid package includes temporary housing support, rebuilding assistance, and additional financial relief for basic necessities.

“All these agencies will work together and start the process of giving the aid be it RM2500 or RM5000 as early as Monday. The announcement will be made soon and it will start Monday after the official announcement.

“We’ll vet and make sure no one takes advantage of this and only those affected receive the aid,” he told reporters today.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said Tuesday that compensation for residents in residential areas affected by the gas line fire incident at Putra Heights will be borne by the government and Petroliam Nasional Bhd (Petronas).

Anwar also said Petronas and if needed, the Federal government, will immediately provide a payment of RM5,000 to owners whose houses were completely damaged for temporary lodging expenses.

For those whose houses were affected, Anwar said a RM2,500 financial aid will be paid as well.

Anwar added that the Federal government’s main priority was to ensure the safety of everyone involved, noting that the rebuilding process of damaged homes might take up to a year or more.

Some families have already started returning to the area to assess the damage, with government agencies working to expedite infrastructure repairs.

Amirudin also stated that efforts are underway to secure additional resources to assist in long-term recovery.

For those seeking aid, application details and distribution schedules will be made available on the state government’s official platforms.