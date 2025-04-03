SHAH ALAM, April 3 — The visitation area at the temporary shelters for victims of the Putra Heights gas pipeline fire has become overcrowded, prompting authorities to implement control measures and designate a new area with limited access for certain individuals, Selangor Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari said today.

He said that the temporary shelter currently housing families affected by the gas pipe leak at Putra Heights was overwhelmed with friends, family, well-wishers, NGOs, and agency personnel, making it unconducive.

“We acknowledge that the current visitation area is overcrowded, and to ensure safety and comfort, we are taking immediate steps to manage the situation.

“A new designated area will be set up, but access will be limited to specific individuals based on priority. This decision is based on feedback and our observations. Tomorrow, I will meet with these agencies to focus on the second phase of aid.

“It’s about temporary relocation. We have some formulas to discuss and finalise, and by Sunday or Monday, I will explain the process so we can offer better aid and provide the victims with a more comfortable space.

“For now, they need to stay at these temporary shelters for at least another week,” he said.

A massive gas pipeline fire broke out on April 1 in Putra Heights, Selangor, on the second day of Aidilfitri, causing widespread damage and prompting emergency evacuations.

The fire, which started in the morning, involved a leaking Petronas gas pipeline, with flames reportedly reaching up to 500 metres in length and visible from several kilometres away.