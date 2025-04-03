PUTRAJAYA, April 3 — A community garden in USJ17, Subang Jaya, has sparked safety concerns, after it was revealed to have expanded onto land designated for a gas pipeline.

Subang Jaya’s community news platform, SJ Echo on its Facebook posting said what began as a planting project along the boundary has now expanded further into the land, prompting concerns over safety after the recent gas pipeline fire in Putra Heights.

“One might admire its beautiful rock garden with many banana trees and lemon grass growing at a glance but once you take a closer look, you would realise that this garden has obviously expanded into the pipeline path.

“Despite new signboards warning people not to trespass, this garden which is visible from Jalan USJ17/1 has gone undetected,” according to SJ Echo.

SJ Echo said the need to fence up the gas pipeline land has to be seriously undertaken since residents and students have been using a “lorong tikus” for years between USJ17 and USJ13 that runs across the pipeline area.

The pathway that connects USJ17 and USJ13, is a well-established route and is a convenient passageway for students from a nearby secondary school to commute daily.

Residents who notice any encroachment on pipeline land in Subang Jaya, USJ or Putra Heights are encouraged to report them to the authorities for further investigation. — Bernama