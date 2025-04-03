PETALING JAYA, April 3 — Putra Heights residents affected by the gas pipeline fire are calling for clearer on-the-ground communication.

Some residents claimed that they are still in the dark about when they can return home and what comes next for those who have lost their property.

A retiree who lives in the affected housing area known as Taman Putra Harmoni, Aziz Jidon, 70, said he would like to know what the government’s plans are for the residents.

“What is the government going to do? We are in the dark, asking each other (questions). We don’t know what’s next.

“We also hope that those who are severely affected can get more attention in terms of accommodation and help to deal with insurance companies.

“Who is going to bear all these costs?” he asked when met at the Taman Putra Harmoni housing estate.

He added residents who do not have relatives and have lost their homes are in need of a relocation plan and temporary housing before they can move back into their houses here.

Some of the residents said that the temporary relief centre at Masjid Putra Heights cannot accommodate all the affected victims.

Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari had earlier today said that 85 house owners are allowed to return home starting tonight once safety clearance is given by utilities companies like Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB).

A general view of the aftermath of the gas pipeline fire in Putra Heights April 3, 2025. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

However, a group of residents are seeking clarification on which 85 houses have been cleared and are requesting the reissuance of certificates of completion and compliance from relevant parties to ensure that it is safe to return to their homes.

Another resident, Rebecca Ng, whose house and vehicles suffered damage, said right now, they do not know who they can turn to for the latest updates.

“We don’t know who to ask or who is the main channel to contact to get the latest update on what is happening.

“So much so that we set up our own chat group to update each other as and when we hear from the authorities,” Ng said when met at the site.

Ng’s house was supposed to undergo assessment today, but it has been delayed to tomorrow.

Another resident, K. Caroline, said they were not informed of the checks although her house did not suffer much damage.

According to Caroline, they only arrived to get an update when they were informed by the press.

While the police in a press conference yesterday said that the Fire and Rescue Department and TNB officers will accompany residents for the checks on wiring integrity to determine the return of electricity to the residences, Caroline said they were told to do their own checks.

“We were told that if our distribution board is fried, we should not try to turn it on. If we turn it on and it trips, we are advised not to turn it back on,” Caroline, who was with her husband, said.

A general view of the aftermath of the gas pipeline fire at Kampung Kuala Sungai Baru in Putra Heights April 3, 2025. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

A resident from Kampung Kuala Sungai Baru said there should be a more systematic way to identify fire victims.

“Right now, there is confusion in identifying who are victims at the relief centre and who are not.

“From my observations, victim data is also being collected separately and repeatedly by different agencies.

“The affected residents have been asked to fill up multiple forms by different agencies. This should be streamlined,” he said.

He added that the parking system should also be streamlined at the relief centre for the ease of residents staying there who might need to travel to the hospital or attend to matters elsewhere.

Putra Heights residents have been displaced following a blast caused by a leak in a Petronas gas pipeline in Putra Heights.

The fire, which broke out at 8.10am on April 1, was fully extinguished at 3.45pm. However, a total of 88 housing and shop units sustained damage ranging from 10 to 90 per cent.