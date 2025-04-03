KUCHING, April 3 — The Sarawak government has introduced a dedicated corridor as part of risk-control measures against gas-related incidents like the one in Putra Heights, said Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

He said this proactive step in enhancing public safety falls under the Sarawak Gas Roadmap, which emphasises the establishment of buffer zones to prevent untoward incidents via the gazettement of specific areas.

He said under this initiative, data on gas storage would be closely monitored, while industrial areas such as Samalaju would be classified as safety zones where the construction of housing and public facilities would be restricted.

“We have plans under the Sarawak Gas Roadmap. A special corridor needs to be gazetted to ensure safety.

“This includes areas like Samalaju, which will be designated as safety zones to prevent any risk of gas explosions,” he said in a Sarawak Public Communications Unit (Ukas) report.

He was met at the Hari Raya open house hosted by Tupong assemblyman Dato Fazzrudin Abdul Rahman — also Chief Political Secretary to the Premier — here today.

Among those present were Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Dr Sim Kui Hian; Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Minister Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah; and Deputy Minister in the Premier’s Department Datuk Sharifah Hasidah Sayeed Aman Ghazali.

Abang Johari further explained that the dedicated corridor would play a crucial role in detecting and managing hazardous gases, particularly high-pressure gas which poses a greater risk.

This measure is expected to strengthen risk monitoring and control in strategic industrial zones, ensuring long-term public safety, he added.

“We have two types of gas. One is low-pressure gas used in residential pipelines and generally not dangerous.

“But it is the high-pressure gas that poses a risk due to its intensity and potential to cause serious incidents.”

Tuesday’s massive gas pipeline fire in Putra Heights sent hundreds of residents fleeing for their lives as the intense heat destroyed homes and vehicles. — The Borneo Post