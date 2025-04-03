PUTRAJAYA, April 3 — As of this morning, only one victim from the Putra Heights gas pipeline fire remains in intensive care at a hospital in Selangor.

Selangor Health director Dr Ummi Kalthom Shamsudin confirmed that the patient is receiving treatment at Ampang Hospital.

She also said that three patients had been transferred from Cyberjaya Hospital to Kuala Lumpur Hospital (HKL), and that Cyberjaya Hospital is no longer treating any victims of the incident.

Cyberjaya Hospital director Dr Shahabuddin Ibrahim also confirmed that all fire victims previously warded at the facility have been discharged or transferred.

The April 1 fire, which broke out at 8.10 am, caused widespread destruction within a 500-metre radius, damaging homes, vehicles, and other properties. The incident resulted in a crater approximately 9.8 metres deep and 21 by 24 metres in size.

As of 3 pm yesterday, the Ministry of Health (MOH) reported that 86 individuals were still receiving treatment at MOH facilities, with another 46 at private healthcare centres.

Hundreds of residents who lost their homes remain at temporary relief centres, while dozens with burn injuries continue to receive medical care. — Bernama