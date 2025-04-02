KUALA TERENGGANU, April 2 — A temporary relief centre (PPS) was opened in Setiu this morning to shelter 18 people from three families after heavy rainfall triggered flash floods overnight, the Terengganu State Disaster Management Committee (JPBNT) said.

In a statement, it said the Balairaya Bari Besar PPS was opened at 11.20am and noted that several areas in Kuala Nerus, including Taman Pusu Tiga and Taman SMK Gong Badak, were also affected by flooding.

According to state Irrigation and Drainage Department (JPS), 10 stations across five districts recorded over 100 millimetres of rainfall from midnight onwards.

These included the Kampung Gemuruh and Jeram stations in Kuala Nerus, Kampung Bukit Sewa station in Marang, the Pulau Bahagia, JPS Kuala Terengganu and Bukit Tumbuh stations in Kuala Terengganu, the Kampung Tembila and Jambatan Jertih station in Besut, as well as Jambatan Penarik and Kampung Bukit stations in Setiu.

Data from the public information flood portal shows only the Sungai Terengganu Station at the Pulau Bahagia Pump House, has reached a warning level. — Bernama