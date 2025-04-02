KUALA LUMPUR, April 2 — The Raja Muda of Selangor Tengku Amir Shah Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah has ordered the state government to relocate victims of the gas pipelines inferno in Putra Heights, Subang Jaya, to more comfortable accommodations.

State Youth, Sports, and Entrepreneurship Committee chairman Mohd Najwan Halimi said Tengku Amir Shah gave the instruction after visiting the victims at the Masjid Putra Heights temporary relief centre in Subang Jaya today.

Mohd Najwan said the state government is discussing the matter with Petronas and relevant agencies to find a more comprehensive solution.

“Our concern is to find more comfortable accommodations because, as we can see, this relief centre is only temporary. We will discuss with relevant parties, private entities and hotels to accommodate the victims in a more comfortable and organised manner,” he said after accompanying Tengku Amir Shah during the visit.

As of 12.30 pm, 323 victims from 84 families are housed at the relief centre.

Mohd Najwan, also the chairman of the Selangor Disaster Management Committee, said they are exploring several methods to assist the victims, including providing subsidised rental homes to ease their burden.

“We will discuss and resolve this immediately, if possible, before schools reopen. We want to ensure they have more comfortable accommodations,” he said.

He advised victims who wish to return to their homes to be patient and comply with the authorities’ instructions to prevent untoward incidents.

Tengku Amir Shah also visited the incident control post at Jalan Putra Harmoni, Putra Heights, for a briefing on the current situation.

Also present were Selangor police chief Datuk Hussien Omar Khan and Kota Kemuning state assemblyman Preakas Sampunatha.

Yesterday, Petroliam Nasional Bhd (Petronas) confirmed that the fire broke out at 8.10 am on the main pipeline of Petronas Gas Bhd (PGB), resulting in the formation of a crater approximately 32 feet deep and measuring approximately 70 by 80 feet. — Bernama