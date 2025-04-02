SEPANG, April 2 — Transport Minister Anthony Loke said the ministry has set up mobile counters at Putra Heights to help victims with their transport documentation.

Loke said the counters will be set up at strategic locations for easy access by victims.

“First of all, we will be deploying JPJ (Road Transport Department) mobile counters to Putra Heights on Thursday and Friday.

“For two days, these mobile counters will be stationed (at various locations) in the area, including at mosques, to assist vehicle owners with reissuing their documents, such as their vehicle registration certificates, driver’s licences and road tax, if needed,” he told reporters at KLIA today.

“That is the facilitation we are providing for those affected. We are also trying to coordinate with PIAM (Persatuan Insurans Am Malaysia) to arrange for insurance companies to provide guidance to the victims,” he added

A total of 529 people displaced by the gas pipeline fire in Putra Heights are being housed in temporary relief centres, with 111 receiving medical treatment at various hospitals.