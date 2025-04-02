PUTRAJAYA, April 2 — The National Registration Department (NRD) will provide free replacement of identification documents to victims who lost the in the Putra Heights gas pipeline fire incident.

In a statement today, NRD said victims who have lost their identity cards, birth certificates, or other documents issued by the department can obtain replacements free of charge.

It said Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail has also instructed the department to deploy the MEKAR Bus to the affected location to ease the burden of victims facing difficulties visiting NRD offices.

It added that the MEKAR Bus will be stationed at the Temporary Evacuation Centre (PPS) at Masjid Putra, Putra Heights, tomorrow from 9 am to 5 pm.

“This initiative is aimed at ensuring that victims can quickly obtain their essential documents, thereby facilitating any official matters requiring these documents in the future,” the statement said.

The NRD reiterated its commitment to supporting affected communities and hopes this initiative will assist the victims and their families during this challenging time.

The public can contact NRD at 03-8880 7077 for further inquiries regarding this service. — Bernama