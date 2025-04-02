KUALA LUMPUR, April 2 — Victims of the recent gas pipeline fire in Putra Heights may be eligible for zakat, especially those who lost their homes, income, or incurred debt due to the fire, said former religious affairs minister Datuk Seri Zulkifli Mohamad Al-Bakri.

In a Facebook post yesterday, Zulkifli said victims of disasters such as fires can be categorised as asnaf al-gharimin (those in debt) and qualify for zakat.

“The giving of zakat in the form of cash is preferable to help them bear the cost of recovery, home repairs, and basic post-disaster needs,” he said.

“At the same time, I encourage Muslims to continue showing solidarity through sedekah (charity) to help victims affected, whether they are Muslim or non-Muslim,” he added.

Zulkifly also said that those with assets but no cash may still qualify based on zakat guidelines, while displaced victims may fall under asnaf ibn sabil.

As of yesterday, a total of 364 people from 74 families affected by the fire had been evacuated to two relief centres.