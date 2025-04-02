KUALA LUMPUR, April 2 — The Housing and Local Government Ministry (KPKT) is seeking an appropriate and effective mechanism to address the housing woes of victims of yesterday's gas pipeline fire in Putra Heights, Subang Jaya.

Minister Nga Kor Ming said his ministry welcomed Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s suggestion for cooperation between the federal and Selangor governments, as well as Petronas, to provide aid to those left homeless by the disaster.

“KPKT welcomes the Prime Minister’s suggestion to work with the Selangor government and Petronas to provide housing assistance to the victims who lost their homes due to this fire tragedy,” he said in a statement today.

Nga said investigations into the cause of the incident are ongoing, but KPKT is ready to engage with all relevant parties to coordinate the necessary assistance.

According to him, victims who lost their homes are currently housed at Masjid Nurul Iman Puchong and the temporary relief centre at Dewan Serbaguna Masjid Putra Heights.

“However, rebuilding or repairing the destroyed houses will take time, and KPKT is exploring proactive measures to expedite the process.

“Our priority is to ensure that the affected families receive the necessary support for the repair or reconstruction of their homes,” he said.

Nga said that according to a report from the Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) as of 6 pm yesterday, 78 houses and 10 shop lots were destroyed in the fire, while 237 other houses were affected, involving 305 victims.

A total of 125 people were reported injured in the 8.10am incident.

Yesterday, Anwar announced immediate financial aid of RM5,000 for victims whose homes were destroyed and RM2,500 for those whose homes were partially damaged.

Nga also expressed appreciation for frontline personnel, particularly firefighters, for their swift response in handling the blaze.

He also thanked the management of places of worship, including Sri Maha Kaliamman Temple, Masjid Putra Heights and Masjid Nurul Iman Puchong, for providing aid to all victims regardless of race or religion. — Bernama