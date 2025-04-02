KUALA LUMPUR, April 2 — The number of victims affected by the gas pipeline fire at Putra Heights yesterday has risen to 529, with all placed at two temporary evacuation centres (PPS), Subang Jaya police said today.

Subang Jaya district police chief ACP Wan Azlan Wan Mamat reportedly said the 529 victims include 485 from 110 families at Dewan Masjid Putra Heights and 44 from eight families at the Subang Jaya City Council’s multi-purpose hall, Dewan Camelia.

According to local daily Sinar Harian, Wan Azlan said that 111 victims are now receiving medical treatment at the nearest hospitals, adding that the number may change as some evacuees developed symptoms such as shortness of breath at the PPS before being referred for monitoring.

Sinar Harian reported Wan Azlan as saying that 80 of the 111 victims are in government hospitals, while 31 are in private hospitals.

“As of now, victims in the red zone are 13 persons, yellow zone (55 persons) and green zone (43 persons),” he was quoted saying by the local paper in a press conference today.

The official total number of victims affected by the fire stood at 305 persons as of 5pm yesterday, but the numbers have since increased.