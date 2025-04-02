SUBANG JAYA, April 2 — The development project near the site of the recent underground gas pipeline fire in Putra Heights went through the proper approval process, Subang Jaya mayor Datuk Amirul Azizan Rahim reportedly said today.

According to a New Straits Times report, he said the project received clearance 2022, including approval from Petronas to access the Right-of-Way (ROW) along the Indah Water Konsortium (IWK) route.

"The contractor involved is on the panel approved by both IWK and Petronas," he was quoted as saying, at the incident control post near the site.

Addressing online speculation linking the project to the incident, Amirul Azizan reportedly said no official response would be issued yet, pending ongoing investigations by Petronas, the police and other agencies.

He was reported to have said that the project had been scheduled for completion in December last year, but was delayed due to issues with securing the Certificate of Completion and Compliance (CCC).

"I am not sure of the exact cause of the delay. What is certain is that all approvals were obtained according to the established procedures, and the project complies with all conditions and regulations," he reportedly said.