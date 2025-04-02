KUALA LUMPUR, April 2 — The gas pipeline fire at Jalan Putra Harmoni, Putra Heights, Subang Jaya, yesterday, which took nearly eight hours to fully extinguish, has left a significant aftermath, with a 32-foot-deep crater formed at the site.

Subang Jaya police chief ACP Wan Azlan Wan Mamat said the large crater measures approximately 70 by 80 feet.

On the second day of the incident today, he said that small fires were still burning in several affected houses, although the main blaze had been completely put out by 3.45 pm yesterday.

“The Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) has deployed a fire engine with six personnel to continue monitoring the area for any potential fires to prevent the flames from spreading to other residences.

“As a result of the latest developments, only residents in less affected areas are allowed to enter to collect essential items and important documents under escort,” he told reporters at the Incident Command Post (PKTK) in Subang.

He added that, so far, 13 out of 111 victims are in the red zone, while the remaining 55 victims are receiving treatment in the yellow zone and 43 in the green zone.

“Of the 111 victims, 75 are being treated at Sultan Idris Shah Serdang Hospital and Cyberjaya Hospital, while 36 others are being treated at various hospitals, including Kuala Lumpur Hospital and Sungai Buloh Hospital,” he said.

In addition, Wan Azlan said that 529 victims were being housed at two temporary relief centres, namely at the Putra Heights Mosque Hall (485 people from 110 families) and MBSJ Multi-Purpose Hall (44 people from eight families).

An aerial view of the crater formed after the gas pipeline fire at Jalan Putra Harmoni, Putra Heights April 2, 2025. — Bernama pic

The police also confirmed that 235 premises and 399 vehicles were affected in the incident, with 59 reports received, including those related to damaged homes and vehicles, injuries, and land issues.

According to Wan Azlan, the police will call in the contractor responsible for a nearby development project once identified.

Meanwhile, Subang Jaya Mayor Datuk Amirul Azizan Abd Rahim said the development project near the site of the gas pipeline fire has been legally approved since 2022, with all necessary permits secured in accordance with regulations.

He said the project, which involves the construction of shop lots, is currently in the final phase of securing its Certificate of Completion and Compliance (CCC).

“The project was initially scheduled for completion in December last year but faced some delays due to the CCC approval process,” he said.

In the same development, Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari has called on the public to come forward with any evidence regarding misconduct related to the incident and provide information to the police. — Bernama