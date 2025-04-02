PETALING JAYA, April 2 — Police said no fatalities have been reported so far at the gas pipeline fire site in Putra Heights.

District police chief Assistant Commissioner Wan Azlan Wan Mamat said K9 Unit dogs were deployed to detect if there were any remains of residents who did not make it out yesterday when the gas pipeline fire broke out.

“We deployed K9 Unit dogs to help detect dead bodies in case there are any in the houses as it has been two nights since these residences have been left vacant.

“We are concerned that there may be relatives of residents trapped in the houses who weren’t able to get out yesterday.

“So far, detection is negative, no bodies were found in the affected areas,” Wan Azlan told reporters at the Taman Harmoni residential area here in Putra Heights.

According to Wan Azlan, the Forensics Department is also collecting soil samples, while the Department of Occupational Safety and Health (DOSH) continues its investigations.

“As for Petronas, it is still monitoring the gas content in the pipeline, so far, there is not more gas content — (recording) zero bar.

“Restoration works also show that the site is safe, meaning there is no more emission of gas in the area.

“DOSH investigations are ongoing to find the cause of the fire. Investigations will include evaluation on the integrity of two remaining pipes,” he said.

Residents have been displaced following a blast caused by a leak in a Petronas gas pipeline in Putra Heights.

A total of 529 people displaced by the gas pipeline fire in Putra Heights are being housed in temporary relief centres, with 111 receiving medical treatment at various hospitals.

The fire, which broke out at 8.10am, was fully extinguished at 3.45pm. However, a total of 88 housing and shop units sustained damage ranging from 10 to 90 per cent.