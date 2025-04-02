KUALA LUMPUR, April 2 — One person was seriously injured and three others sustained minor injuries after a fire broke out at a firecracker stall in Kampung Batu 9, Pekan Sabak Bernam, early this morning.

According to Ahmad Mukhlis Mokhtar, Assistant Director of Operations for the Selangor Fire and Rescue Department, the department received an emergency call at 1:08am, with a fire engine from the Sabak Bernam Fire and Rescue Station arriving at the scene by 1:14am.

The fire, which involved a 20x20-foot canopy, had already been fully extinguished before the firefighters arrived, he added in a statement today.

“The incident involved four male victims, all in their twenties.

“One victim suffered serious injuries to his left leg, right leg, and right arm, while the other three sustained minor injuries,” said Ahmad Mukhlis.

He added that the victims were given initial treatment before being transferred to the Ministry of Health Malaysia (MOH) for further care.