KUALA LUMPUR, April 2 — The National Registration Department (NRD) will set up a counter at the Masjid Putra Heights temporary relief centre, which is currently housing victims of the gas pipeline fire incident at Jalan Putra Harmoni, Subang Jaya, to assist with the management of their personal documents.

Deputy Women, Family and Community Development Minister Datuk Seri Dr Noraini Ahmad said that the setting up of the counter was necessary, as some victims had lost their personal documents in yesterday’s devastating incident.

“We discovered that some individuals who evacuated the relief centre were without important documents, such as identity cards. Therefore, we have made arrangements for the NRD to set up a counter to assist those in need,” she said during her visit to the relief centre, today.

According to the latest data, a total of 323 victims, from 84 families, are still seeking shelter at Masjid Putra Heights.

Noraini added that her ministry had also deployed counsellors from the National Welfare Foundation, to offer psychological support to the victims, particularly those who have experienced trauma.

“On behalf of the ministry, we would like to extend our heartfelt condolences to the victims, and express our gratitude to all parties involved, including the mosque committee, government agencies, non-governmental organisations (NGOs), and everyone who has offered assistance since yesterday,” she said. — Bernama