KUALA LUMPUR, April 2 — After three days of search and rescue operations, the body of the final victim in the Sandakan drowning tragedy — a six-year-old girl — was recovered yesterday.

According to the Sandakan Fire and Rescue Department, Adzlinda Adzwan’s body was discovered by a fisherman at 5:44pm in waters near Pulau Berhala, approximately three kilometres from the location where she was reported missing.

The body was later transported to the marine jetty and confirmed by family members at 8:25pm.

The operation has now been officially concluded, he added

The tragedy, which occurred just after midnight on Sunday, involved four people: Piping Ahmad, 29, who survived; her two children, Adzriel Adzwan, 5, and Adzlinda Adzwan, 6; and her cousin, Ahmad Asmin, 22.

Initial police investigations suggest that Piping Ahmad attempted to walk into the sea with her children.

Ahmad, the children’s uncle, reportedly tried to save them but also drowned.

The case is being investigated under Section 309 of the Penal Code.

Adzriel’s body was found on the first day of the search near the Royal Malaysian Navy base, while Ahmad Asmin’s body was recovered on the second day.

The discovery of Adzlinda’s body on the third day marked the conclusion of the search for all victims.

The SAR operation involved multiple agencies, including the Malaysian Civil Defence Force, Fire and Rescue Department, Royal Malaysia Police, and the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency.

*If you are lonely, distressed, or having negative thoughts, Befrienders offers free and confidential support 24 hours a day. A full list of Befrienders contact numbers and state operating hours is available here: www.befrienders.org.my/centre-in-malaysia. There are also free hotlines for young people. Talian Kasih at 15999 (24/7); and Talian BuddyBear at 1800-18-2327(BEAR)(daily 12pm-12am).